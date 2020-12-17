Two men who fled a traffic stop last month and were sought in connection with a Bowdon homicide were arrested by law enforcement on Thursday.
Cameron Allen, age 18, and Jadarakis “JD” Caldwell, age 18 fled a traffic stop on Nov. 22 shortly after the shooting death of 19-year-old Christopher Parker.
That morning, Carroll County sheriff's deputies responded to a call at the request of the Bowdon Police Department regarding a homicide investigation at the 300 block of Angela Drive.
Witnesses told the deputies that there was a party going on at the residence, and shots had been fired between a group of individuals outside. Parker was found dead from gunfire.
Deputies were seeking a vehicle in connection with the shooting, and one matching its description was found with three persons inside. When a traffic stop was attempted, lawmen detained the driver but the other two occupants fled.
The driver, 20-year-old, Odarian Bailey, was arrested during the traffic stop, and a perimeter was set up to find the other suspects, but they were not located.
Caldwell and Allen were located by federal marshals in Atlanta and the men have since been transported to the Carroll County Jail where they have been charged with felony murder, murder, and aggravated assault.
Allen was additionally charged with a misdemeanor of probation violation, and the bond for both men had not been set as of Thursday afternoon.
Additional details on the arrest were not available as of Thursday afternoon, but the Sheriff's Office issued a written statement:
“The Carroll County Sheriff's Office would like to thank all the agencies who assisted in the capture of these individuals and ask the community to continue to pray for Christopher Parker's family who are facing this Christmas Season without their loved one."
