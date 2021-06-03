Two Haralson County residents are facing charges and another is wanted in connection with several stolen vehicles found on a property in the Tallapoosa area.
Fallon Cook, 36, and James “Darrin” Thompson, 50, were taken into custody last Thursday at the property on Allen Road near Tallapoosa. Shannon Dewayne Cook, 45, however, is alleged to have jumped into the stolen Chevrolet Blazer that Haralson County deputies had been tracking and led deputies on a chase before he abandoned the vehicle and running away on foot.
As of Tuesday afternoon, he was still at large.
The deputies were in the area on Thursday looking for a Blazer stolen from a property in New Site, Alabama, according to a written statement released by the Sheriff’s Office. The office had received tips that the vehicle had been seen twice in the are of Crossroads Church Road outside of Tallapoosa. As they were investigating the tips, they were led to Allen Road.
Deputies found three other vehicles on the property with missing vehicle identification number plates and other parts, leading them to believe that a “chop shop” had been operating on the property, the release said.
Shannon Cook is described as 5 feet and 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 175 pounds. Deputies said he is a convicted felon and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011.
