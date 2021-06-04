By staff reports
A Villa Rica man was charged with armed robbery early Wednesday after a victim told police he had been robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy shoes at a Carrollton apartment complex.
Carrollton police also charged five other people with various crimes after they were found at the scene of the alleged robbery, according to a police department report.
The victim walked into the police department headquarters on West Center Street at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to report the robbery, which he said had taken place at 11 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the report, the 17-year-old victim told officers that he had become acquainted with another 17-year-old, identified by police as Jayden Mackenzie Gaddy, 17, of Villa Rica, through a mutual friend on Snapchat. It was on that social media app that the victim said he saw that Gaddy was advertising a pair of Jordan Concord 11 sneakers for sale.
The victim offered $400 for the shoes and arranged a meeting at 11 p.m. Tuesday at River Pointe Apartments on Lovvorn Road.
The victim told police he drove to the apartments and was told to wait in the parking lot. He then said he saw Gaddy and another man approach. The men asked where his money was, and the victim said he looked down to grab his cash, four $100 bills. But when he looked up, the victim told police the two men were holding handguns.
The men allegedly took the cash, then ordered the victim to hand over his phone, according to the report. After he surrendered the cash and phone, the men told him to leave and he did, driving first to his home in Villa Rica, but later returning to Carrollton to report the theft.
When asked why he didn’t come to the police department right away, the report says the victim replied that “he didn’t know what to do.”
Police began investigating the case and called the cell phone several times but got no reply. Later, police took the victim to the scene, where police had lined up several people they found in an apartment on the curb. The victim, however, could only identify Gaddy.
Gaddy was charged with armed robbery, illegal possession of a controlled substance and obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.
The report states that two others at the scene were charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance: Mariah Naomi Florczak, 18, and Marquise Janias Harold, 19, both of Ranburne, Alabama.
Charged at the scene with obstructing or hindering law officers were Alexas Jade O’Neal, 18, Abriel Astina Murphy, 21, and Gilbert Anthony Powell, 36, all of Carrollton.
