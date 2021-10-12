A Danielsville, Georgia, man has been rearrested by Carroll County deputies after a grand jury added new charges of child molestation.
Garrett Nicholas Craft, 24, was originally arrested on Nov. 9, 2019 on two counts of aggravated child molestation and one count of child molestation.
This year, Craft was additionally charged with four counts of child molestation and one count of aggravated child molestation.
In August of 2019, Investigator Kim Biggs received a referral from the Department of Family and Children Services regarding allegations of child molestation allegedly involving Craft.
Victims were later interviewed and arrest warrants were obtained for the offenses of child molestation and aggravated child molestation, authorities said.
Craft remained in jail at the Carroll County Detention Center until his release on Sept. 16, 2020.
On Dec. 12, 2019, a Superior Court judge granted Craft a $18,000 bond with the requirements that he wear an ankle monitor, live with his grandparents, and have no contact with minors.
Subsequently, the bond was reduced to $7,500.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Craft was indicted this year by a Carroll County grand jury with additional charges.
“Per the arrest order, the additional indicted offenses were added to Craft’s criminal history,” said Ashley Hulsey, county communications director.
“He was to be booked into the Carroll County Detention Center and then released under his previous bond and bond conditions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.