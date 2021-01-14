A Temple man is now wanted for murder after a man he allegedly shot last week died Wednesday.
Christian Taylor Davis, 26-year-old of Temple, is wanted by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office following the shooting of 30-year-old Christopher Jacob Hetling.
Hetling was shot and injured one week ago today and taken to an Atlanta area hospital, where he had last been reported in critical condition. Investigator Donnie Mapp confirmed that Hetling died from his injuries Wednesday.
Davis now has warrants for five felonies, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, and terroristic threats and acts.
On Jan. 8, Haralson deputies said they responded to a call about a vehicle crash with injuries on Morgan Road. Once there, they found Hetling with injuries from a gunshot wound.
Hetling’s vehicle had left the roadway before re-entering and crashing, having crossed oncoming traffic.
The passenger of one of the crashed cars at the scene told deputies that she had seen a man standing beside a vehicle parked in the roadway and then heard a gunshot.
It was determined that one bullet had penetrated the back of the vehicle, striking Hetling in the back of the neck, and did not appear to have exited his body.
Davis was seen leaving the scene of the crime in a white early ‘90s model Jeep with a black soft top. New information indicates that this Jeep may now be painted green, according to deputies.
Deputies say Davis is considered armed and dangerous as he attempts to avoid capture and lawmen believe that Davis is receiving help to elude law enforcement.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the US Marshal’s Office, as well as other local surrounding agencies, are helping the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Davis or has information about this crime is asked to call 911 or the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 470-651-270.
