A local man was killed last week as he trimmed a tree at a residence on Morgan Road in the Buchanan area, officials said.
Ethan Cash, 28, formerly of Bremen, was killed when he came in contact with a power line as he worked on the tree, said Haralson County Coroner Patty Hutcheson. Cash trimmed trees as a side job, but actually worked for an electrical company, Hutcheson said.
“He went to the crime lab,” she said of the body. “But it was an obvious electrocution. That we know.”
