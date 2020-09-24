A 37-year-old Carrollton man died Tuesday after troopers said his vehicle went off a roadway and struck a tree.
Warren Cochran was traveling North on Sandhill Hickory Level near Ithica Gin Road. Georgia State Patrol reports that Cochran’s vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions while negotiating a curve.
Cochran’s vehicle exited the roadway off the right shoulder, but managed to drive back onto the roadway, before exiting the left shoulder.
After exiting leaving the road, Cochran’s vehicle struck a tree and a fence on the passenger’s side front of the vehicle. The area of impact was determined to be off the roadway of Sandhill Hickory Level Road, according to GSP.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The GSP report of the crash had not been completed as of Thursday.
