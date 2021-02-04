A man arrested in Forsyth County is the prime suspect in the January theft of vehicles from a Carroll County car dealership. Warrants have been secured for Dexter Pearce, 33, of Alabama by investigators at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Pearce is “the No. 1 suspect” in a series of burglaries, including one at Scott Evans Dodge on Bankhead Highway. The alleged burglaries span several states and involve multiple Georgia jurisdictions.
Investigators at the sheriff’s office received calls from various other law enforcement agencies, saying that dealerships in their jurisdictions had been targeted in a similar manner. They reviewed surveillance video footage from the Evans dealership and compared it to the information they were receiving about Pearce. Deputies said several similarities began to surface.
On Jan. 29, deputies said, officers with the Cumming Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle with a stolen tag, but a car chase ensued with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Forsyth deputies used spike strips to immobilize the vehicle, and then Pearce was arrested.
A search of his vehicle was conducted; burglary tools and a large number of key fobs were located.
Pearce is held at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office facing multiple charges. Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have currently charged Pearce with multiple counts of theft by taking a motor vehicle and one count of burglary in the second degree.
During the January incident at Scott Evans Dodge, it was reported that a plum purple 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon Edition was stolen from the business as was a 2021 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Edition from the rear of the building.
The Dodge Challenger Demon Edition was taken from inside the showroom. Deputies said access was gained inside by breaking a window and then prying doors open from inside the dealership to get the vehicle out.
The investigation is still active; anyone who may know the location of the stolen vehicles from the Evans dealership is asked to contact Investigator Jeremy McCormick at 770-830-5916 or by email at jmccormick@carrollsheriff.com.
