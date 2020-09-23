A 30-year-old man was arrested by Villa Rica police Monday after a suspected explosive device was found during a vehicle stop.
Ricky Womack, 30, of Douglasville was arrested and charged with transporting an explosive device, no tag on vehicle, suspended license, possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug related objects, and theft by receiving stolen property.
On Monday at 9:46 a.m., a Villa Rica officer stopped a pick-up truck on Daisy Lane due to the vehicle not having a tag. The driver was identified as Womack, and police said he was driving with a suspended license and had active warrants through Carroll and Douglas County.
Womack was placed under arrest and during a search, police found what they said was methamphetamine in Womack’s pocket. Also during the search, officers found what they said was a small suspected explosive device made out of PVC pipe.
A Haralson County Department of Transportation traffic control sawhorse was also located in the bed of the truck.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responded and met with the officers at the police department. The GBI agents were able to open the PVC pipe without igniting the contents and the contents have been sent to a lab for testing.
Womack’s bond was denied and as of Wednesday, he was in custody of the Carroll County Jail.
