A 37-year-old man has been arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office after he was found at the scene of a burglary Wednesday.
Gregory Giles of Villa Rica was arrested and charged with one count of burglary in the second degree and one count of loitering and prowling.
On Wednesday, deputies responded to a burglary in progress on Harlan Lane Road. When they arrived on the scene they saw a man crouched down in the woodline on the side of the roadway, according to an incident report.
The man, later identified as Giles, had a weedeater and several attachments with him. When deputies asked why he was hiding in the woods, he told them that he had fallen while trying to pick up his drink, according to the report.
Giles told deputies that he was heading toward Wesley Chapel Road after coming from a friend’s house on Ledbetter Road, according to the report. But deputies noticed that when Giles said this, he pointed in the direction of the victim’s house, which was in the opposite direction of Ledbetter Road, according to the report.
One deputy saw that the front door to the victim’s house had a screwdriver stuck in the door jam, according to the report.
E-911 dispatch told deputies that a caller had seen two men running away from the house in the direction of where Giles was found.
Giles was then placed under arrest. Several tools, gloves and flashlights were found on Giles and in his bag. As of Wednesday, he remains in the Carroll County Jail and his bond has not been set.
