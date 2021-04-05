By STAFF REPORTS
An 18-year-old man has been charged with the strongarm robbery last month at a Villa Rica restaurant.
Taivon Harrison of Temple was charged with robbery in connection with the March 10 hold-up of the Subway restaurant at the Pilot Truck Stop on Liberty Road.
According to a press statement by Villa Rica Police Capt. Keith Shaddix, the restaurant was robbed at 2:35 a.m. when a man climbed over the counter and removed cash from the register. The Subway employee tried to physically stop the robber but was unsuccessful.
The statement said that after taking the cash, the robber fled the store on foot. Police said as he was fleeing he began shedding the clothes that he had worn during the robbery, clothes that he had put on over other clothing. Officers found the clothes strewn about around Edge and Liberty roads.
Investigation of the robbery led officers to Harrison, who was arrested by Carroll County deputies. Harrison was taken to the Carroll County Jail, where he remained Monday afternoon.
