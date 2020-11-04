A 70-year-old Carrollton man has been arrested after police responding to a dispute call found a victim bleeding from the face.
Johnny Roland Dyer was charged with one count of aggravated assault on Tuesday by Carrollton Police Department.
Officers responded to a dispute on South Alma Street, and when they arrived saw a 63-year-old homeless man, Ronnie Gibson, with a large laceration on the side of his face and his jacket covered in blood. An ambulance was called for him, according to a police report.
Dyer was exiting his residence and officers were able to arrest him, however Dyer allegedly resisted, according to the police report.
Two other individuals exited the residence, a man and a 12-year-old boy. After securing the residence, officers spoke with Dyer who said that Gibson had arrived at the residence and “began acting crazy” and Dyer told him to leave, but he would not.
Dyer told officers that Gibson threw a cup at him and got him wet, and so he retrieved a water main cut-off tool and struck Gibson in the head twice and returned inside, according to the report,
The report said Dyer claimed the third man called the police and Gibson had remained on the front porch and was smearing blood on the front door, yelling that he was going to make Dyer go to jail.
As of Wednesday, Dyer’s bond had not been set and he was still in custody of the Carroll County jail.
