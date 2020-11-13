Haralson County deputies arrested a man for murder Thursday after responding to a shots fired call.
Earnest Harvey Brimer Jr. was arrested on Nov. 12 and is in the Haralson County Jail charged with murder and aggravated assault. The victim was identified as Earnest Harvey Brimer Sr. of Tallapoosa.
Deputies said that on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., deputies from the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sanders Circle outside of Tallapoosa for a call regarding shots fired.
Deputies were told that the shooter had put down his weapon and was at a neighboring house. Brimer was taken into custody without incident.
Investigators are working the case and as of Friday evening, the Times-Georgian did not receive a response regarding an update.
Brimer was still booked in the Haralson County Jail as of Friday.
