Deputies say a 39-year-old Temple man led authorities on a high-speed chase Sunday that ended in front of Villa Rica Police headquarters.
Ford Paulina Rivas, of Double D Road in Temple, was charged with aggravated assault and nine misdemeanor traffic charges after the chase. Deputies say he also tossed a loaded pistol from his car.
According to a Carroll County Sheriff’s office report, the incident began around 2:15 p.m. Sunday as a deputy was northeast of Temple on traffic enforcement duty. The deputy reported that, as he was traveling south on Taylor’s Gin Road, he saw a silver Honda sedan coming toward him at a high rate of speed, halfway into his lane. As the car passed, the deputy turned around to catch up with the vehicle.
When he switched on his blue lights, the driver reportedly accelerated, and so the deputy turned on his siren. The chase continued toward Rainey Road as the deputy watched the car pass multiple vehicles, reaching speeds of 75 mph.
The car reportedly went though the stop sign at Taylors Gin and Rainey roads, then turned right on Rainey approaching Georgia Highway 101 (Rockmart Road). Nearing the highway, the report says, the driver slammed on his brakes briefly before continuing, running through the stop sign and turning south on Highway 101.
Speeding down Rockmart Road, the deputy said the driver kept weaving over the roadway, passing several vehicles on double yellow lines. Soon, the chase was joined by another deputy and a Georgia State Patrol trooper.
The car didn’t stop as it went through the Rockmart Road/Industrial Boulevard intersection. There, the GSP trooper took the lead, and the chase continued onto Main Street into downtown Villa Rica.
Approaching North Avenue in the heart of downtown, the trooper pulled in front of the car while the first deputy stayed in the rear, trying to box in the Honda. As the chase neared Villa Rica Police headquarters, the deputy rear-ended the car, and as the driver tried to get away, his car hit the trooper’s vehicle. The deputy was then able to pin the car against the trooper’s patrol car.
That’s when the driver, identified as Rivas, was removed from the car and put into handcuffs.
The report says the deputy asked Rivas how much he had to drink, and he said four 12-ounce light beers. He also allegedly told deputies that he had done some methamphetamines within the past hour.
While officers were still in front of the police headquarters, a 911 caller reported that when the driver slammed on the brakes on Rainey Road, he had thrown a pistol from the car. When deputies went to check out the report, they found a .40-caliber handgun with one round chambered.
The report said that when Rivas’ criminal record was checked, it was found he was a convicted felon.
As of early Tuesday afternoon, Rivas remained at the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
