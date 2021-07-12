A Cartersville man was arrested Monday on charges stemming from a weekend altercation with a juvenile in Villa Rica.
Matthew Martel, 29, is charged with six counts stemming from an incident that authorities say happened at the Augusta Woods subdivision on Saturday evening, July 10.
Villa Rica Police were called to an address in the subdivision at around 7 p.m. to investigate a reported dispute. However, when they arrived none of the parties allegedly involved were willing to speak.
On Monday, a police spokesman alleged that Martel had approached a 15-year-old male juvenile due to a dispute between the youth and Martel’s juvenile relative.
The 15-year-old’s mother has posted a video on social media that purports to show words being exchanged between Martel and the juvenile, who was pushed against a garage door. The video also allegedly shows the juvenile being chased and struck with a belt.
Four hours later, police said they received another call to the address, this time from an adult female who claimed that her son has been “bullied” by neighborhood children. Police said they returned to the neighborhood and spoke with the woman.
Following an investigation, police said warrants were taken for Martel.
On Sunday night, officers received additional information that stated Martel does not live in Augusta Woods but actually lived at a Cartersville address.
The information was given to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, whose deputies then made the arrest.
Martel was charged with simple assault, simple battery, battery, cruelty to children 1st degree, cruelty to children 3rd degree, and disorderly conduct.
Martel was being held at the Bartow County jail late Monday, but authorities said he would be transferred to the Carroll County jail.
