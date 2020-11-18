Man charged after shooting incident on UWG campus

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday on the University of West Georgia campus.
At least one arrested individual has been confirmed by the University of West Georgia Police Department as a participant in the incident, during which no one was reported injured.
Tre Cannon was identified by authorities as the person who fired the shots, and he was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Cannon was also charged with criminal street gang activity, carrying weapon in school property as non-license holder, discharge of firearms on or near public highway or street, possession and carrying concealed weapon without license as a first offense, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, and possession, sale, and/or distribution of marijuana
Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday, when three men were walking on the sidewalk along University Drive and one man, identified as Cannon, produced a handgun. Cannon fired at a vehicle exiting a parking lot on the campus of the University of West Georgia.
Police said that the three men then ran to another vehicle, and fled.
No injuries or damages were reported as a result of this incident and neither Cannon or any of the suspects were affiliated with the university. Their car was later stopped at a convenience store by a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
The incident is still under investigation, and is being conducted by the Carrollton Police Department, University of West Georgia Police Department and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
As of Wednesday night, Cannon’s bond had not been set and he was in the custody of the Carroll County Jail.
