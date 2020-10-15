A police chase on Wednesday resulted in a Roopville man being arrested hours later in Cleburne County, Alabama.
Casey Kinnard, 30, was arrested after a high speed chase with law officers and is awaiting charges from Carroll County deputies that include at least two counts of theft by taking, attempting to elude police, and aggravated assault against law enforcement.
Kinnard is accused of stealing a vehicle from a mechanic on Highway 166 on Monday night, according to Chief Deputy Brad Robinson. That vehicle was later seen abandoned on Hays Mill Road, where Kinnard allegedly took a separate vehicle from a residence.
The owner of the vehicle heard the car being stolen and called 911, authorities said. When law enforcement was able to locate Kinnard in the stolen vehicle, a chase ensued. The chase went along the Bowdon Highway, reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour, and continued into Alabama.
At some point during this chase, Kinnard allegedly attempted to ram a vehicle with lawmen inside, which was the basis for the charge of aggravated assault against law enforcement.
When police stopped the vehicle in Alabama, they said Kinnard escaped on foot through a wooded area.
Authorities in Alabama were able to apprehend Kinnard later on Wednesday night, and placed him in custody of the Cleburne County Jail, where he is facing charges for alleged burglaries that he committed after escaping Carroll law enforcement.
As of Thursday evening, Kinnard was still in the custody of Cleburne County Jail, but he will later be transported to Carroll County Jail to face his charges here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.