By staff reports
Carrollton police have charged a man with drug trafficking and damaging a church sign during a police pursuit on Saturday.
A police report says that the man, Jonathan Jaeger, told police that he was planning on selling the drugs so that he could pay for drug rehab.
The report says that the incident began at around midnight on June 12 when an officer on patrol saw a car traveling on Stewart Street. The officer reported that the driver was allegedly trying to use his arm so that the officer could not see his face.
That raised a red flag for the officer, who then pulled his patrol car behind the vehicle. That’s when the driver accelerated and the officer began a pursuit. The car chase ended, however, when the car crashed into a stone sign at the First Christian Church, 306 College St.
Afterward, the driver, identified as Jaeger, began to flee on foot as the officer ran behind. The report alleges that Jaeger did not comply with the officer’s orders to halt and that the officer unholstered his Taser. When the Taser failed to halt Jaeger, the report says that he told the officer “you ain’t going to take me back to jail.”
The officer was eventually able to force Jaeger to the ground as another officer arrived at the scene. After Jaeger was in custody, officers searched him and allege that they found a green zipper bag inside Jaeger’s front pocket. Inside the bag, police said, was a plastic container that contained 30ml of Morphine, and a small clear plastic bag with a small amount of white crystal-like substance, that police said was methamphetamine.
Police said they also found a handgun by the wall of the church, and a search of its serial number showed the weapon had been stolen from Floyd County.
Jaeger was taken to Tanner Medical Center where he was later questioned by the officer. According to the report, Jaeger said he had run from the officer because “he was scared and didn’t want to go back to jail” had gotten out several days earlier. The report also claims that Jaeger told the officer that he was going to use the profits from the drugs “to pay for rehab.”
Jaeger was charged with trafficking in drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was also charged with a series of traffic charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude a law officer.
An official with the church estimated that the damage to the sign was $1,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.