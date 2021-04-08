A man who told police he was selling cocaine because he needed money was arrested Wednesday night on several drug charges.
Michael Jeruel Kendrix of Forsyth was being held Thursday at the Carroll County Jail on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during an attempt to commit certain crimes, and theft by receiving stolen property.
The arrest took place following a traffic stop near Kingsbridge Road just before 8 p.m. Thursday. Kendrix was a passenger in the vehicle; two other occupants were given citations.
According to a Carrollton Police Department report, an officer was patrolling the area of Kingsbridge and North Park Street when he noticed a vehicle waiting on the traffic signal at that intersection. The officer said that he did a radio check of the car’s tag and was told by dispatchers that it did not have valid insurance.
The officer pulled the vehicle over, and the woman driving said that while she had no proof of insurance, she just paid for it. During this interaction, the report says, the officer noticed a man, later identified as Kendrix, trying to conceal a liquor bottle. Kendrix, the report said, provided his ID upon request.
The officer said he smelled marijuana coming from the open car window and called for backup. When they arrived, the officer asked the driver to step out and talked to her about the insurance issue and the smell of marijuana. The driver denied there was marijuana in the vehicle.
The officer then spoke with Kendrix again, who admitted he had the marijuana and handed a plastic bag to the policeman. He complied with the officer’s request to step outside the car and was placed in handcuffs.
A search revealed Kendrix had “a large amount of currency” in small bills that was “consistent with drug sale,” the report says.
The third occupant was asked to get out of the car, and officers began a thorough search of the vehicle. They said that they found a small book bag with two plastic bags inside that contained suspected crack cocaine. Also inside was a vape pen with suspected THC oil and a .40-caliber pistol that proved to have been stolen. Inside the locked glove box, officers said they found two additional bags of suspected marijuana.
Kendrix was asked by the officer which of these items belonged to him, and he said that all of them were his.
While Kendrix was being taken to the jail, the officer asked him about his life and current situation. The report says Kendrix said that he had just gotten out of jail and “was selling crack to make some money until he found a better job.”
The officer’s report stated that Kendrix was cordial and cooperative throughout his entire investigation.
