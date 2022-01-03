Carroll County Sheriff deputies arrested a Bowdon man on Sunday after receiving allegation claims of child molestation.
Billy Shane Simpson, 36, was charged with aggravated child molestation.
According to a Carroll County spokesperson, Simpson was allegedly molesting the daughter of his girlfriend, who county officials say is an eight-year-old juvenile.
As of Monday, Simpson’s bond has not been set.
Ashley Hulsey, communications director, said the case is still under investigation as more interviews will have to be conducted, even though Simpson is already in custody.
