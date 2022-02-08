A temporary protective order (TPO) is a formal court order that is designed to help victims of family or dating violence obtain protection from the individual who is causing harm.
A Carrollton man is behind bars for allegedly violating such an order.
The crime of stalking is defined in O.C.G.A. §16-5-90: A person will be convicted of stalking when he or she follows, places under surveillance, or contacts another person at or about a place or places without the consent of the other person for the purpose of harassing and intimidating the other person.
A female victim made contact with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to report harassing communication from her ex-boyfriend, John Bagwell, 41, of Carrollton on Feb. 3. The TPO has been in effect since Jan. 7, after already going to court and the papers being served, according to the police report.
The victim allegedly received a message on Facebook from Bagwell that said “hey” on Jan. 21 in which she said she did not respond. Bagwell’s wife, Amanda, allegedly sent her a message as well saying to disregard her husband’s message and that it was an accident, per the report.
Although that point of contact would be a violation of a TPO, the victim told CCSO that she let the occurrence slide.
The report also states that on Feb. 2, the victim allegedly received a text message on her cell phone from Bagwell saying “hey.” At that point, the victim said she did not want these messages to continue, so she went to the sheriff’s office to provide proof of the contact.
Providing proof of a TPO violation allows for the law enforcement to have a record of events to use in court if necessary.
When Carroll County deputy Courtney Short called Bagwell about messaging his ex-girlfriend, he explained that it was an accident, according to the report. When Short asked about the Facebook message, Bagwell said “he was having a tough time since the break up.”
According to the report Amanda Bagwell was listening to the conversation between Bagwell and Short and became upset with his responses stating that she wanted to talk to the victim herself.
Short explained that neither should contact the victim at all along with their parents and friends and any other third party attached to the couple.
Warrants were obtained for Bagwell for violating the TPO. He is currently in the Carroll County Jail with no bail set.
