A Carrollton man is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault when he reacted after his estranged girlfriend returned belongings to his residence following the end of their relationship.
On Saturday, Officer Joshua Davis was dispatched to Stewart Street Academy, 204 Stewart Street, at approximately 3:43 p.m. regarding a dispute with an armed person.
Prior to Davis’ arrival, he was advised of a description of the subject and that a male was pointing a firearm at a female. Upon arrival, he immediately saw the individual that matched the description of a black mail with a black jacket standing directly in front of a woman “as if they were having a heated argument,” according to the police report.
Davis exited his patrol car with his department-issued firearm unholstered and pointed it at the suspect identified as Deryck John Taylor, 53, of Carrollton.
Davis drew his weapon due to the nature of the call and the high risk of injury involving weapons.
In his report, Davis wrote that it took him three loud commands for Taylor to show his hands. When Taylor complied, he was detained by Officer Charles Coats.
The victim stated that Taylor was her boyfriend and earlier that day she dropped his clothes off at his home after breaking up. Taylor allegedly began sending threatening text messages immediately following the dropoff of his clothes, according to the report.
After the text messages were seen by the victim, she decided to go to a friend’s house “to feel more safe.”
She told police that she eventually left her friend’s house, and when she arrived on her street she saw Taylor in her yard.
The report stated that when she attempted to leave the area, Taylor allegedly began to chase the victim.
Taylor allegedly pulled beside the victim’s vehicle and forced her into the driveway of Stewart Street Academy. Taylor then exited his vehicle and allegedly pointed a pistol at the victim through the passenger side of her car and was yelling for her to get out, but she refused according to the report.
Taylor allegedly went to the driver’s side window and started banging it with the pistol in an attempt to break it, leaving scuff marks on the window. The victim let her window down to avoid Taylor breaking it, according to the report, but he then allegedly reached in and took her phone and car keys.
Taylor then allegedly went back to his car to store the victim’s items and grab a knife “acting like he was going to slash the tires to make her vehicle completely immobile, according to Davis’ account.
Before he could do this the victim got out of the car to try to talk Taylor into calming down which was unsuccessful, per the report.
When Davis arrived he stated he could hear a heated verbal argument still taking place.
The incident does not fall under the family violence act.
Taylor was arrested as a result of the incident which does not fall under the Family Violence Act, and charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, and unlawful carry of firearm.
He is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail with no bail set.
