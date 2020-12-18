A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a local Dollar General was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday.
Kenneith Johnson of Austell has been arrested for on one count each of armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and willful obstruction of law enforcement.
At 10 p.m. on Thursday, Carrollton Police Department responded to a call that an armed robbery was in progress at the Dollar General on Bankhead Highway. When police arrived, the door had been locked by an employee.
The employee told officers that a man walked up to the register, pointed a gun, and told her to put all of the money in bags. She filled the bags with money from two registers and a safe, and he additionally took a speaker, before fleeing, which is when she locked the doors.
The officer recognized the description of the man, identified later as Johnson, because he had seen Johnson earlier that night, walking on the side of the road toward the Quik Trip. The officer informed his backup officers, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johnson.
A total of nearly $1,200 was taken and no injuries were reported.
As of Friday, Johnson’s bail had not been set and he was still in the custody of the Carroll County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.