After leading law enforcement officers from three different agencies on a wild car chase through the streets of Carrollton early Wednesday morning, authorities arrested a 42-year old Franklin man.
Ricardo Scott Reynolds was charged with multiple offenses ranging from fleeing from a law officer, a felony, to several traffic misdemeanors. He was being held Wednesday afternoon at the Carroll County Jail, where bond had not been set.
According to a report from the Carrollton Police Department, officer Alec Uglum was on patrol at around 3 a.m. when he saw a Nissan Frontier pickup truck drive through a parking lot on Centennial Road without stopping, then head toward South Street.
Uglum activated his blue light and siren and pursued the vehicle, whose driver reportedly crossed the centerline and almost ran up a curb.
After the driver pulled over and was approached by Uglum, he sped away, and the chase was on. For the next several minutes the truck raced through numerous traffic lights and stop signs on various streets, at one point almost striking a University of West Georgia public safety vehicle.
After turning on to the Highway 166 Bypass, the driver reportedly increased his speed to 95 mph before turning on to Hays Mill Road and driving on the wrong side of the road.
When the driver turned onto East Cottage Hill Road, Uglum attempted a PIT maneuver to force the truck off the road, but the driver moved to center of the road and continued, weaving side-to-side.
The driver then maneuvered around Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies and proceeded toward the Kroger parking lot, where he jumped a sidewalk/curb near the Kroger Fuel Center. Still being pursued, the driver struck a raised median, separating his right rear tire but continuing. After leaving the main entrance of Carrollton Crossroads, the vehicle nearly collided head on with Officer Cheatwood of the Carrollton PD, according to the report.
The chase continued north on South Street until Officer Cheatwood was able to perform a successful PIT maneuver, causing the driver to stop sideways in the southbound lanes of the South Street overpass bridge.
The report states that the driver, later identified as Reynolds, started revving his engine and allegedly tried to get his truck in gear to escape. However, officers were able to place him in handcuffs after a brief scuffle.
A clear plastic bag containing a white “rocky” substance that officers suspected to be crack cocaine was recovered after the stop.
Reynolds was taken to Tanner Medical Center, where he was evaluated for visible injuries sustained to the forehead during the scuffle, and was then booked into the Carroll County Jail.
