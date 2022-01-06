Carroll County Sheriff deputies arrested a Carrollton man Wednesday after allegedly confessing to having downloaded pornographic videos containing minors.
Gary Thomas Garrett was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children.
On Jan. 3, investigators with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) case from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI).
As investigators began following up on the information provided by the GBI, they identified Jackson as the suspect.
According to investigators, Jackson had downloaded pornographic videos featuring minors.
On Jan. 5, investigators went to Jackson’s residence, where they say he admitted to the videos, therefore, causing investigators to seize his electronic equipment.
Jackson then met with investigators at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, where they say he confessed to having downloaded the videos in order to “remind himself of the evil in the world today.”
Jackson was then arrested. As of Thursday, Jackson is still in jail and his bond has not been set, but county officials say more charges could be possible following the completion of the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.