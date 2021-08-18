A 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday on two counts of sexual exploitation of children, with additional charges pending.
Marshal Shane Bright, a Douglas County resident, was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 13.
According to a press release sent out by the Sheriff’s department, deputies were notified a week before the arrest that pornographic images of children were being sent and received by a suspect possibly living in Carroll County.
However, the release does not detail how the department received the information.
During the investigation, Investigator Courtney Short with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, learned that Bright was actually a resident in Douglas County, and that Bright was working in the Fulton County area at the time.
Investigators also learned that Bright had relatives living in Carroll County, which they say is the reason he visited frequently.
Short obtained arrest warrants for Bright and a search warrant for Bright's residence in Douglas County.
Investigator Josh Miller with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search at Bright’s residence.
On Aug. 13, Short traveled to Bright's place of work in Union City, the day of the arrest, and conducted an interview with Bright.
According to investigators, Bright admitted to sending and receiving child pornography while in Carroll County.
Investigator C. Kettel with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office assisted with personnel to take Bright into custody, which investigators say was done without incident.
According to police reports, Bright was placed in the Carroll County jail. Currently, he is out on bond.
The Sheriff's office later reported that additional charges are pending once a complete forensic examination of Bright’s cell phone and computers is completed.
