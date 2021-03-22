A Carrollton man was arrested Sunday evening after police say he pulled a gun on a companion while they were driving, causing their vehicle to crash into a ditch.
Qvondre Lawaun McClain was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a charge of criminal trespass in the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Bankhead Highway and the Highway 166 bypass. He was later charged with possession of a weapon during commission of a felony and criminal damage to property.
No one was reported seriously injured in the crash.
According to a Carrollton Police Department report, officers were sent to the scene at 7:38 p.m. and found a car in the northbound lane with its emergency flashers on. When officers approached the woman driving the car, she told them that a passenger in the vehicle had gotten mad while they were riding and pulled a gun on her, causing her to crash the car. The armed man then fled the scene.
According to the report, the incident began when the woman and the man, later identified as McClain, had gone to a fast-food restaurant on Bankhead Highway. While sitting in the drive-through line, he reportedly got upset at her over an auxiliary cable to the car radio. She told him she was going to take him home and then leave.
At that point, the report said, the man produced a handgun, pointed it her, and threatened to kill her. Afraid, the driver left the restaurant heading toward his house. As she did so, the report states the passenger remained upset and said that he was still going to shoot her after she dropped him off.
The woman tried to call a friend, but the report said the driver smashed the phone on the dash, then grabbed for the steering wheel as the vehicle turned onto the Highway 166 bypass. With the driver unable to take back control of the car, the vehicle went into the median, into the path of opposite traffic, and then struck a tree in a ditch.
A witness told police that she saw the incident and stopped because she thought the driver was hurt. She said she saw a male passenger leave the car and throw a gun into woods beside the vehicle, only to return minutes later to retrieve the weapon before leaving again.
Shortly after the first officer arrived and the search began for the passenger, police discovered McClain walking near Cedar Street. McClain was detained and handcuffed, but no gun was found on his person. Upon questioning, however, he showed officers where he had tossed the handgun, which was near the North Point Academy.
The gun was recovered, the report said.
As of Monday afternoon, McClain remained at the Carroll County Jail and no bond had been set.
