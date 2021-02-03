A 44-year-old man is accused of shooting at a house with two adults and a child inside. Almetrieo Barker of Carrollton was arrested Wednesday for possession of methamphetamine, giving a false name and six counts of aggravated assault.
On Jan. 30, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a drive-by shooting at residence on Blandenburg Road. Once they arrived, they found the residence and a vehicle had been shot at multiple times, according to deputies.
Deputies determined that Barker had been in a verbal altercation with the occupants of the house and allegedly returned the same night, shooting toward the residence and the vehicle.
But the house struck by bullets was not the intended target; rather a home located behind the target.
“No injuries were reported, but the occupants were clearly scared and shaken up about the incident,” said a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Warrants were issued and Barker was later arrested at a traffic stop performed by Carrollton Police Department on Feb. 3, according to deputies. During the stop, Barker gave a false name and police found him to be in possession of methamphetamine.
It was discovered Barker was residing at a local motel; a search warrant was obtained for his room. Investigators said they located the gun believed to be used in the aggravated assault at a separate location.
“It is fortunate that no one was injured during this incident, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend thanks to the Carrollton Police Department for their watchful eye and assisting in the successful capture and arrest of this dangerous suspect,” said a statement from the sheriff’s office.
