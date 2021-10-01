Over the next two weeks, the League of Women Voters Carrollton - Carroll County will use Zoom to conduct candidate forums for municipal races.
The forums will be led by Candidate Forum Committee President, Martha Ann Saunders, and Vice President Jennifer Dandliker. Bruce and Kathie Lyon will act as co-moderators.
There will be no live audience or audience questions. The questions will be compiled by the League of Women Voters Carrollton - Carroll County (LWVCCC).
Interested persons will be able to view the forum by live feed to the LWVCCC's Facebook page or later in repeat on the LWVCCC's YouTube Channel.
Each municipality will be featured a separate night. However, each of the forums will begin at 6 p.m., and will last for approximately one hour.
The first forum will be held on Oct. 5 with candidates from Whitesburg.
The City Council Post 1 seat is being sought by incumbent Robert (Kim) Arnell and Donna Whitley.
City Council Post 3 is between incumbent Lucy A. Gamble and Jessica S. Davis.
The second forum will be held on Oct. 7 with candidates from Villa Rica.City Council Ward 4 will be between incumbent Michael Young and Anna McCoy.
City Council Ward 5 will be between incumbent Danny Carter and Dominique L. Conteh.
The last forum will be held on Oct. 14 with candidates from Carrollton. City Council Ward 2 will be between incumbent Brett Ledbetter and Brent Harris.
Candidates should be in the virtual meeting room by 5:50 p.m. on their designated days so that adjustments can be made regarding audio and video.
After each of the speakers and candidates have been introduced, candidates will begin with opening statements of equal length of time.
Then, the candidates will be directed in the question and answer portion of the forum. Once all of the questions have been answered, the candidates will then give their closing statements.
After closing statements, the moderators will thank the participants and bring the forum to a close.
