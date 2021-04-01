By Staff Reports
More than $13.5 million was invested in education in Carroll County during FY 2020 through programs funded through the Georgia Lottery.
On Thursday, the Georgia Lottery Corporation announced updated numbers for the year, showing that there were 2,342 students from the county who participated in the HOPE Grant and Scholarship programs.
They received $8,791,785 in lottery dollars, while 1,091 Pre-K students received $4,757,680 in lottery proceeds, for a total of $13,549,464 returned to local education in one year.
In addition, retailers in Carroll County received more than $3.4 million in commissions from the lottery in FY 2020.
In a released statement shared by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the first half of 2021 had been Georgia Lottery Corp.’s most profitable period since its inception in 1993.
The Lottery has generated more than $731,281,000 in profits for the first half of this year, bringing the total transferred to the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education Account to more than $23 billion.
“This record success is great news for students in communities throughout Georgia,” Kemp said in the release. “Georgia Lottery’s continued success ensures that Georgia’s students and families remain the ultimate winners through Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program.”
According to the release, the Georgia Lottery’s record FY21 first half, which began July 1, follows a record fiscal year that provided the state of Georgia more than $1.23 billion for HOPE and Pre-K.
Joy Forth, Community Relations Director for the Georgia Lottery, said FY 2020 was a ninth consecutive record fiscal year.
“We hope that these programs make a difference in the lives of these students and their families,” said Forth. “A trained and educated workforce makes it possible to retain and recruit industry.”
“Our record first half provides great momentum for the remainder of the fiscal year as we work diligently each day to fulfill our mission to maximize revenues for HOPE and Pre-K,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said. “I am grateful for the constant support provided by Governor Kemp, our board of directors, and the legislature. I am also deeply appreciative of our dedicated employees, retailers, vendors and partners, and our players.”
