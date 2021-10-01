A well-known and respected public servant who dedicated much of her life to serving communities in Carroll County and her alma mater, the University of West Georgia, passed away this week. And according to countless citizens who flooded social media during the last several days with their messages of condolence and appreciation, Susan Mabry will be greatly missed.
Mabry, 64, of Carrollton, died on Wednesday, Sept. 29, following a long illness. She most recently served as executive director of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners. Her long career of public service also included tenures as development director of the Chattahoochee-Flint River Development Commission and alumni services director at West Georgia College, now the University of West Georgia.
According to a statement released by the Carroll County Board of Commissioners, Mabry served five chairmen and three interim chairs during her long tenure and was "a tireless advocate for the citizens of Carroll County."
Additionally noted in the statement was that "Susan performed her duties with professionalism, integrity, and thoughtfulness...she will be remembered for her devotion to her family and friends, her dedication and service to her work on behalf of Carroll County, her advocacy for animals, and her enjoyment, along with her husband, Danny, of the Georgia Bulldogs."
Danny Mabry was also a long time public official, having served as city manager of Carrollton, Bowdon and Villa Rica prior to his passing in 2008.
Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan expressed that “Carroll County has suffered a great loss with Susan’s passing. Not only was she an integral part of the day-to-day operations, but she was also my friend."
Morgan added, "Susan never wanted to be in the spotlight, as she was always everyone else’s biggest cheerleader, always taking the opportunity to lift others up, help wherever needed, and always had a sweet smile on her face while she did it. I am so grateful for the time I spent with her and for the knowledge she passed on to me. I am deeply saddened, and she will be greatly missed, but I am at peace knowing she is with her beloved husband, Danny, and that she will always live on in my heart.”
Former Carroll County Commission Chairman Marty Smith also expressed his respect and admiration of Mrs. Mabry.
"It was my privilege to have been able to serve along Susan Mabry for almost seven years. I have never seen anyone take her role and position as county clerk/executive assistant as seriously as Susan did," Smith said.
"Her long-term commitment and institutional knowledge of Carroll County has rewarded the taxpayers and citizens with dividends that can’t be measured. Susan was committed to the job and extremely loyal to the position of the Chairman," he aded.
Mrs. Mabry was recently recognized as County Clerk of the Year.
"As far as I am concerned, she could have won it every year," Smith said.
"She was known statewide as one to seek direction and advice from on county government. She dedicated her life to make Carroll County a better place. I was blessed to work and learn from her as former chairman and owe a ton of gratitude for making me a better person as well," Smith noted.
Also during her career, Susan served as development director of the West Georgia College Alumni Association, and as finance director for the Chattahoochee—Flint River Development Commission.
"I had the privilege of working with Susan the entirety of her career at UWG," David Parkman, vice president emeritus for university affairs at the University of Georgia, said this week.
"She was highly respected as director of development and alumni, on campus, in the community and around the state," Parkman said.
Mabry was a graduate of Carrollton High School and West Georgia College. The daughter of the late J. Aubrey Allen and Virginia Miller Allen, she was predeceased by her husband, Danny Mabry, who like Susan, was also a well respected public official. He served as city manager of Carrollton, Bowdon and Villa Rica before his passing in 2008.
A graveside service for Mrs. Mabry was held Friday at Carroll Memory Gardens.
