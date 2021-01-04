Days before Georgia’s runoff election, candidate Sen. Kelly Loeffler made an appearance in Carrollton in a push to drive voter turnout.
Loeffler on Saturday visited Sutton’s American Grill, with a message to Carrollton residents to vote and to remind their friends to vote. It was her third oublic visit to the city in her re-election bid.
“I need y’all to call, text, write, email your friends, families, frenemies, whoever it might be, and make sure that they vote,” said Loeffler.
U.S. Representative Drew Ferguson accompanied Loeffler on her trip to Carrollton, and he introduced her to the crowd. Other local elected officials in attendance at Saturday’s event include Carroll County Board of Commissioners Chairman Michelle Morgan, BOC member Clint Chance, and District 18 state House member Tyler Paul Smith.
While urging Carrollton residents to vote, Loeffler reinforced her conservative platform, targeting her opponent Rev. Raphael Warnock as a “radical liberal.”
Loeffler similarly attacked Jon Ossoff, who is currently also in a battle against incumbent and fellow Republican David Perdue for the second open U.S. Senate seat representing Georgia.
Perdue was most recently elected in 2014 to his position and that six-year term has now expired pending the results of today’s runoff election. Loeffler, however, was appointed to her position following the retirement of Johnny Isakson.
This means that when it is time for Congress to certify the presidential Electoral College vote on Wednesday, Loeffler will be the only Georgian on the Senate floor during that proceeding.
Several U.S. Republican Senators, led by Sen. Ted Cruz, have announced their intention to not vote to certify the results based on alleged voting irregularities that led to the defeat of President Donald Trump and the election of President-elect Joe Biden. No such irregularities have been proven.
In an interview with the Times-Georgian after the rally, Loeffler said that she had not yet made a decision on the certification challenge and said “everything is on the table right now.”
But Loeffler tweeted on Monday her intention to support the objection to the Electoral College certification process.
President Donald Trump and several members of his party have made claims that the November election results are fraudulent, including the results in Georgia where Trump was defeated by less than 12,000 votes. The Senate runoffs have become a background to that larger dispute and on Jan. 1, Trump tweeted the Senate runoff in which Loeffler is participating is “invalid and illegal.”
Despite the conflicting messages between Loeffer’s “get out and vote” message and the president’s tweets, Loeffler said that she believed that “Georgians know what’s at stake.”
“My message continues to be: get out and vote. That’s why the president’s coming down on Monday night,” said Loeffler, referencing last night’s planned rally in Dalton, Georgia.
With the results of November’s presidential election still contested by Loeffler, Perdue, and Trump, Loeffler said that she is fighting to ensure that today’s election results are “fair, free, and trusted.”
“That’s my focus right now, is getting that message out and Georgians are responding. They’re getting out and voting early voting was very strong,” said Loeffler.
So far, in Carroll County, early voting is down from the November presidential election by approximately 10,000. The polls for today’s voting close at 7 p.m.
