U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and other Georgia officials will be in Carrollton on Tuesday for a meet and greet event downtown.
Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, Attorney General Chris Carr, Insurance Commissioner John King, and Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols also will attend.
Carroll County Commission Chairwoman Michelle Morgan will host the event, which will be held on Sept. 1 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Bradley Street Depot.
Anyone who wishes to attend can RSVP for the event at govote.gop/y56d. Any questions about the event can be emailed to the email address caitlin@kelly forsenate.com.
Tuesday’s event is a part of the “All About Georgia Tour” by the Loeffler campaign. Loeffler is currently running against fellow Georgian U.S. Rep. Doug Collins to hold her Senate seat in the Nov. 3 election.
Loeffler was appointed by Governor Brian Kemp to serve out the remaining term of former senator Johnny Ikerson, who retired from the position.
Also attending the event will be Duncan, who took office in January 2019 before previously serving in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2013 until his election as Lieutenant Governor in the 2018 general election.
Carr is the state’s 54th attorney general and was sworn in Nov. 1, 2016 and was later elected to a new term in the 2018 general election. Previously, he served as Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development and as Chief of Staff for U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson.
King was sworn in as Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner by Governor Brian Kemp on July 1, 2019, according to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.
King replaced Carrollton businessman Jim Beck, who had served as insurance commissioner until last year, when he was indicted by a federal grand jury.
PSC Commissioner Echols took office in January 2011 and he represents a portion of the eastern central portion of Georgia in Public Service Commission District 2.
“This will be a great opportunity to get to know Kelly if you haven’t met her yet — as well as ask questions, take pictures, and spend some time with Georgia’s junior Senator,” said the Loeffler RSPV website.
