U.S. Senate Candidate Kelly Loeffler held a meet-and-greet on Thursday, during a second campaign visit to Carrollton in her “All About Georgia Tour.”
Days before the 2020 election, Loeffler was joined by U.S. Representative candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene and Insurance Commissioner John King at the Irish Bred Pub on Thursday.
Loeffler is one of the top three contenders for the senate seat, to which she was appointed last year by Governor Brian Kemp after former Sen. Johnny Isakson retired from the post. Other candidates include Doug Collins and Rev. Raphael Warnock, who also visited Carrollton on Thursday.
A poll by Public Polling Policy places Loeffler at 27% and her conservative Republican counterpart Collins at 19%. Democratic Candidate Warnock was at 46%.
Loeffler has secured a number of conservative endorsements, including from the U.S. Representative candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, who joined her on the campaign trail on Thursday.
Greene has been a supporter of a conspiracy theory known as QAnon, which has been popular among some on the far-right. The Associated Press reports that after Greene’s endorsement, Loeffler said “I don’t know anything about QAnon.”
When asked if in those two weeks she had looked into the theory, Loeffler responded by saying “it’s not something that I support or even understand or know about. It’s nothing that [Greene and I] have ever spoken about.”
“I really don’t even know that that is something [Greene] supports. So we haven’t discussed it at all,” said Loeffler.
This was Loeffler’s second campaign appearance. On Sept. 1, she held a rally for supporters at The Depot on Bradley Street.
Loeffler, who asserts that she is “more conservative than Attila The Hun,” told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that she believed it is “strong conservative values” that has allowed Georgia to thrive as “a state to do business in.”
With Georgia serving as a battleground state in the 2020 presidential election, with the state transitioning to “purple” — a split between Republican and Democrat — Loeffler remains confident in her position as a “conservative champion.” She has criticized opponent Warnock as being “the most radical Democrat senate candidate in the United States.”
WSB-TV in Atlanta had scheduled a debate between Loeffler and Warnock, however after it was delayed, both candidates later canceled. Loeffler said that this was due to “scheduling conflicts.”
One area that both Loeffler and Warnock have agreed is the need for broadband access in rural areas. If elected, Loeffler said, she would continue her work in providing access to areas such as Carroll County.
“I know firsthand as someone who grew up on a farm, that rural broadband is important for small businesses, for schools, for hospitals, for students and families,” said Loeffler. “ I’m going to continue to work with Secretary [Sonny] Perdue to support that program, to make sure it has the funding and the resources.”
Tuesday’s election would require one of the three top candidates securing over 50% of the votes cast, and if they fail to do so, the top two candidates will continue their campaigns for a runoff election on Jan. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.