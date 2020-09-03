Kid's Choice, a Georgia-based nonprofit dedicated to improving learning, has teamed up with Neva Lomason Memorial Library for a writing workshop for children.
The event will be held via Zoom on Saturday, Oct. 24, from noon to 1 p.m. It will feature author Evelyn Coleman, whose books focus on issues surrounding fairness, justice, prejudice, and love.
“I am thrilled to be a part of this very special event,” Coleman said. “As a native of the south, I know children in rural areas are often forgotten. I love speaking with young people about my passion for reading and writing, it is something I hope to pass on to the next generation. I hope the young people in attendance come away with the confidence to become published writers one day.”
Coleman is the author of such works as "White Socks Only," "To Be a Drum," and the two American Girl books, "Shadows in Society Hill" and "The Cameo Necklace."
During the one-hour workshop, students in grades three through five will learn writing skills, including how to tell a good story and how to get published.
In conjunction with the writers’ workshop, Kids’ Choice, Inc., will also accept writing submissions or other creative works from young people. A special team will review them for creativity, originality, story organization, vocabulary, and overall quality.
In addition to speaking, Coleman will provide workshop attendees with tips for their writing submissions for a chance to win $50. Final submissions are due October 28, and the highlighted stories will be chosen in mid-November.
“Kids’ Choice is very excited to host this event and sponsor the writing contest for the first time,” said Shalicia Thomas, Kids’ Choice, Inc., founder and CEO. “We all have a story to tell, something to give, something to achieve, and some way to make a positive impact in our world. This event will give students, families, local partners, and national partners the opportunity to work together to help our students succeed. We encourage area families to join us for this important event.”
The workshop is the first of what its organizers hope will be an annual event, which is sponsored by the Georgia Council for the Arts and The National Endowment for the Arts.
Kids’ Choice, Inc., is dedicated to improving learning through student-created resources
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.