Writers Guild names top young creative authors

It was one of those annual events that got in just under the wire in 2020 before a pandemic shut numerous programs down.
Any thoughts that the Carrollton Writers Guild could not honor young authors and poets was perished Tuesday when the 2021 High School Creative Writing Awards luncheon took place on the stage at the Carrollton Center for the Arts. The top three short story writers and poets selected by judge Dr. Richard Allen Anderson were honored with their works heard via their audio recordings.
The poetry awards went to Emma Hollenback, Carrollton High senior, for “Mrs. Virginia Poe.” Her fellow seniors, Tony Fulbright (“Medals”) and Gregory Slappey Jr. (“Adam’s Wife”) placed second and third respectively.
Oak Mountain Academy freshman Ruby Erben’s “A Few Bad Decisions” was first place for short story. Belle Esslinger’s (Carrollton High sophomore) “Innocence in Doubt” placed second and Caleb Morse’s (Mt. Zion High sophomore) “Wanderer’s Elegy” was third.
Willow Huett, a Carrollton senior, was given the Special Recognition for her poem “The Visit.”
Dr. Robert Covel, president of the Carrollton Writers Guild and emcee for the program, said this year’s entrants demonstrated the ability to use language, which made him optimistic for the continuation of the culture. He wished the winners his best in their literary development.
Dr. Anderson is a retired research scientist who took up writing as a hobby in 1995. He has three volumes of poetry and a collection of short fiction to his credit, and now he is working on a memoir and novel.
Here are the winning entries:
“Mrs. Virginia Poe”
By Emma Hollenback
The blood-soaked napkin laid upon a dark mahogany. Fumes from the glass containing the way I cope, permeating the candle-lit room, once filled with my youthful hope. A distorted image of the man I once knew
pressing the pitch-black ink into papers
as dark as his hair that tapers,
as caliginous as his glimmering eyes,
as deep as a “grim, ungainly, ghastly, gaunt and ominous bird of yore” spreading its wings in the moon-lit skies
Now, sharing more words with the off-white sheet and quill Than I, who is now lying ill.
A crease filling the space between his brows That I could once press my lips against.
My world becoming monochromatic,
a white light slowly coming from above,
a yearning to say goodbye to the one I used to love. His life fixated on creating fictional melancholy, perfectly crafting beautiful nightmares.
A macabre macrocosm
That was my reality.{div class=”page” title=”Page 10”}{div class=”layoutArea”}{div class=”column”}“A Few Bad Decisions”
By Ruby Erben
“It wasn’t supposed to be this way,” I thought as the fire raced forward and smoke filled my lungs. My back against the wall, with no possible escape route, I wondered how this happened. It was just one joke. Just one. Just one.
In sixth grade, I began attending Larson Middle School, and the only person I knew there was my best friend Missy. I’ve known her ever since my family moved to Garnaday, a small city in the Appalachian Mountains of Pennsylvania, near the border with New York. I was five then, and I’m eleven now. I like it here, but the winters can get really cold. This summer was pretty warm, though. My little brother Tony was born here, and he thinks that, for reasons I can’t explain, this makes him better than me. My parents, Camelia, and Dunson Tharnsborough, told me I’d be better off at Larson Middle School than my old school, Garnaday City School, because Larson “has more opportunities.” What those opportunities are, I haven’t been told. I really think they did it because Missy’s parents moved her there, and they’re physics professors. My parents just call them “the smart ones.” “Violet, you should know by now that when the Whites make a decision, it’s almost always the right one.” That’s what my mom told me when she broke the news. I didn’t want to go to Larson, but I have to admit, my first day was pretty good. I think I made a few friends. Missy insists that they’re “false friends,” but I don’t really care.
On the first day I went to my classes, and I sat in the back with Missy. We were ignored for the most part, and I sat in silence, contemplating how I could convince my parents to take me back to Garnaday City. Then, all of a sudden, the science teacher, Mr. Brigham, called on me to answer his question, but unfortunately, I wasn’t listening and had no idea what he was asking.{/div}{div class=”column”}“Um...can you repeat the question?” I asked. He pursed his lips; I could tell he was getting angry.
“Since it’s only the first day, and you’re new, I will repeat the question instead of just giving you a zero as your participation grade.” The other kids snickered, and although he tried to conceal it, I could tell the teacher was smirking. “What is the first step of the scientific method?”
I was furious. Teachers aren’t supposed to make fun of their students, so I said something I probably shouldn’t have. “I would say the first step is knowing all the steps.” I didn’t think it was funny, but the whole class burst out laughing. It took about five minutes for the laughter to completely stop. Mr. Brigham just cocked his head and stared at me. I stared back.
He whispered, “this is my class. Not yours,” and continued with the lesson. I had a feeling I’d made my first impression on him, but even more so on my peers. They all came up to me after class to tell me how funny I was.
I smiled and went to eat lunch with Missy. “Why were you acting like that?”, she said. You don’t want to get kicked out before we’ve even found a place here.”
“Like you said, I’m just trying to find a place. Make some friends.”
“You have me.”
“Yeah, but can’t I have more than one friend?”
“Of course. I just want the people you hang out with to be your real friends. I don’t want you to get hurt.”
“How would I know if they’re my real friends or not if I never take a chance?”{/div}{/div}{/div}{div class=”page” title=”Page 11”}{div class=”layoutArea”}{div class=”column”}“Okay,” is all she said in a very skeptical voice. I was starting to get a little annoyed with her, but I knew she was just looking out for me.
When I went home that night to our small, brick house, Tony immediately started bragging about how many friends he’d made in the Larson third grade class.
“Have you made any, Violet? I bet you haven’t. It’s always just you and Missy.”
I couldn’t stand my annoying little brother having more friends than me. I was determined to show him. “Oh, yeah. Several,” I said. And that was that. People at Larson were going to like me. They said I was funny, so I’d better stick to that. Every night for all of August and September, I spent writing jokes, and every day I spent telling them and making fun of our teachers. People even sat with me at lunch to hear more jokes. They call me “the class comedian.”
Missy just sat there looking angry whenever I hung out with my other friends. She said, “They are not your friends. You’re just their entertainment. They wouldn’t stick up for you like I would.” When I rolled my eyes, she kicked out her chair and stormed off.
Who cares if they’re really my friends or not? I’m funny, I’m popular, and that’s something I never had at Garnaday. Maybe it’s not so bad here after all.
I decided that Mondays were dedicated to tormenting Mr. Brigham. People seem to hate him the most and like me the most when he’s my target. On September 21, I started off with making fun of him under my breath to Jamie, the girl who sits in front of me. Then I got a little louder, a little more daring, so more people could hear me.
“He says that all living things grow. Well, he certainly is growing...wider.” The class could hear me; they laughed. But Mr. Brigham was still oblivious. His phone rang, and he walked outside into the hall to answer it. He hadn’t heard me so far, or any other time over the course of two months that I talked about him, so I decided to take it up a notch. I said, this time so that the whole class could hear me without any trouble, “good riddance!”
I’ll leave you with a bit of friendly advice: teachers are not deaf, despite what you may think. The next thing I knew, I was in the principal’s office writing an apology letter to Mr. Brigham and explaining to my parents over the phone what I had done.{/div}{div class=”column”}“I know this hasn’t been easy for you, Violet, but this is unacceptable behavior!” My mom yelled. “Your grades are dropping! You need to pay attention in class instead of trying to be some jerk of a student! This is not you! This is a good school, and you need to do well! You’re grounded until all your averages are As.”
That was fine with me. I didn’t have anywhere to go after school anyway except for Missy’s house, and she hasn’t been so fond of me lately, anyway. Unfortunately, my mom did insist on watching me for two hours to make sure I did my homework. That was never enough time to actually finish it all, but I didn’t care. I had high school to make good grades. After those two hours each night, I spent all my time creating jokes and planning stunts. One day, I put hot sauce in my math teacher, Ms. Jefferson’s, spaghetti. That was hilarious, and she had no idea it was me.
On Friday, October 2, I walked into school with my list of jokes as usual. Missy ran up to me with a smile on her face.
“So! I was thinking that tonight you could come to my house. My parents are making cake and steak, and then we can watch movies all night!” I was confused. Her parents never cook.
“What...why? What’s going on tonight?” Missy’s face fell. She looked sad, like she was about to cry, and then her face hardened into one of complete rage, and she began to shout.
“What do you mean what’s going on tonight?! It’s my birthday! Wow. You forgot my birthday. I can’t believe this. I feel like I don’t know you anymore! Ever since we came to Larson, the only thing you care about is making jokes and being popular! What happened to you? Do you not want to be my friend anymore? Is that what this is? Look, Violet, if that’s true, just keep doing what you’re doing. If not, and you still want to be my best friend, I need you to stop acting like this. Stop caring about what our class thinks and just be my friend. That’s a decision you have to make.” This was bad. I really screwed things up.
“Oh no, Missy, I’m so, so, incredibly sorry. I’ll stop. I’ll stop everything. I’m really sorry. You have to believe me.”{/div}{/div}{/div}{div class=”page” title=”Page 12”}{div class=”layoutArea”}{div class=”column”}“I do. I do. Just make it up to me, okay?”
“Yes, of course! But can I just do one last thing? One last prank before I stop completely?”
Missy sighed. “Sure. One last prank.” I smiled and agreed to come over that night. I brought with me presents that I had spent all afternoon picking out.
Once Missy and I were on better terms, I began plotting my final act. It took me two weeks to make the perfect plan and to find the right moment to carry it out.
The Monday after I finished planning, we were using Bunsen burners to melt glass in science class. I yelled out to the class when Mr. Brigham was in the bathroom, “RAISE YOUR HAND IF YOU LIKE SCHOOL?!” No one did. “THAT’S WHAT I THOUGHT! WATCH AND LEARN!” I took my notebook and held it over the flame. Then, I threw it in the trash can. I did the same for all my homework and handouts until there was a small fire in the trash can. I meant to end it there. A quick prank, and then I would extinguish the fire. But...I had everyone’s attention, and this was an excellent opportunity to make a point. To revolt. To say that I’m not someone to be messed with, that students can’t be trampled on. More power to kids, that’s my goal. No more being told what to do or where to go to school. I think that’s what I’ve been trying to prove, and my classmates would help me do it.
“WHO WANTS TO JOIN ME?!” I bellowed. Other kids started throwing their papers into the flames until the entire trash can was engulfed in fire. My revolution was coming together, until Missy yelled and ran out of the classroom. My other classmates followed suit. I was disappointed in them. The fire was nothing to fear. I could put it out easily. I went to get the fire extinguisher. I realized, as I watched the fire grow bigger, that I hadn’t been listening when Mr. Brigham taught us how to use the extinguisher. I started to freak out when it just wouldn’t work. I decided to go get help, but when I looked up, the front door was blocked by flames. I ran to the back door, but it was locked. I threw water on the fire, but it had barely any effect. I had no options except to pray that help would come. I waited. And waited. And waited, as I realized this was all my fault. If I died today, that would be on me. Karma, I guess.{/div}{div class=”column”}“Do you regret what you did?”
“Of course. Every day.”
“Do you feel ready to face your actions this Monday?”
“Yes. I know that the teachers will hate me. That’s okay. I don’t think they ever liked me, anyway. I have no idea what the other students will think of me, but I’m trying hard to not care, and not change who I am because of them.”
“Well, I think you’ve grown a great deal since our first meeting. You opened up to me, and I think you’re ready to get back to your life. No pretending. Just be yourself, alright?”
“I will. I’m ready. I know I am,” I said.
My therapist smiled. “Tell me how it goes.”
Missy forgave me. It took profuse apologies, frequent bribery, and many promises, but two weeks after the accident she had forgiven me. I’m lucky to have a friend like her. I realize that now. I never should have taken that for granted. My therapy undeniably helped me see that, no matter how opposed I was to it at the beginning. I’d say I got off pretty easy. After Captain Oburn extinguished the fire and everyone knew I was safe, the yelling began, but there’s no need to get into the details of that. I had burned down the science lab, and my family has to pay for it. I’ll be paying my parents back until I’m thirty. I was suspended for three weeks, which are almost up, with mandatory therapy sessions three times every week. I’ll be monitored by the school counselor once I come back until she thinks I can be trusted. I tried to use the “incident,” which is what I’m calling it, to go back to Garnaday Middle, but my parents said this was a lesson that, no matter what extreme measures I take, I won’t always get my way. It’s alright though. As long as Missy’s still my friend, I’ll be just fine. Unfortunately, Tony is now the “angel child” of the family. He’s the one my parents brag about on Facebook. I don’t mind, though. I deserve it. I deserve every bit of it. But I’m happy with how far I’ve come, with who I am now, who I want to be. Despite everything, I’m happy.{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.