Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- WGTC seeks $24M for Troup project
- Coach Swafford 'humbled' as VRHS field house named after him
- Carrollton council member hosting toys and food drive
- Marshals arrest men wanted in Bowdon slaying
- 'WORLD JAZZ SOLSTICE"
- Teen fined, ordered confined in Tallapoosa school vandalism
- Columbus spends big to fight against Chattahoochee pollution limits
- Pandemic can’t stop local teams from completing football season
Most Popular
Articles
- Carrollton man accused of sex trafficking
- Georgia Senate Majority Caucus promises election reform in 2021
- County schools move online next week
- Valdosta ends Carrollton's season in Class AAAAAA Elite 8
- Staff shortages cited for online teaching shift
- Tallapoosa struck with coronavirus outbreak
- Georgia lawmaker indicted for role in fatal hit-and-run crash
- Carrollton officials reviewing pouring license regulations for city restaurants
- Pinckney, Cleveland bid farewell to BOE
- County received its name 194 years ago this week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.