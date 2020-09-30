West Georgia businesses made this cut in this year’s Best Places to Work and Healthiest Employers from the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
Carroll County School System and Carroll EMC were each named finalists for the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 2020 Best Places to Work program.
A virtual celebration was held Sept. 24 to announce the ranking of the finalists and to also recognize the recipients of the Best Places to Work award.
For 2020, 102 companies qualified for a Best Places to Work nomination including 47 small companies, 25 medium companies, 25 large companies and five extra-large companies. Carroll County Schools placed third in the extra large employer category.
“We are honored to be chosen as one of the metro-Atlanta area’s Best Places to Work, especially during these unprecedented times,” said Superintendent Scott Cowart in a statement. “Carroll County Schools believes in investing in our people and creating a culture founded on providing premier service to one another and to our students. We are incredibly proud of the impact our 24STRONG Team has on our campuses and in the communities we serve.”
Carroll EMC was also honored as a 2020 Best Places to Work, making it the sixth year the electrical cooperative made it as a finalist in the Best Places to Work program. OVerall, it ranked 22nd in the large business category for 2020.
“We’re honored to be recognized again,” said Tim Martin, CEO of Carroll EMC. “It is especially humbling and gratifying to receive this award during this pandemic. Our culture of service, safety and caring helped us to quickly adapt to the changes and challenges of COVID-19. We are truly a family at Carroll EMC and it has never been clearer than in 2020.”
During the virtual ceremony, the “Healthiest Employers” were also announced. The City of Douglasville was nominated for the award for a medium sized agency, and ranked fourth.
This is the fourth consecutive that the City of Douglasville was nominated, and the city won first place in 2017 and 2018.
As part of being a healthy employer, the city has a Wellness Program, ‘D-Fit’, that began in 2015 and the City holds wellness challenges, encouraging employees to be active and maintain healthy habits. The city also established an on-site Employee Wellness Center this year.
“We were excited to rank again as one of Atlanta Healthiest Employers,” said Human Resources Director Teaa Allston-Bing. “I am really proud of the initiatives we have put in place here at the City that have allowed us to endure the many unexpected changes of 2020. Our new Employee Wellness Center has enabled us to deal with the pandemic more efficiently and keep our staff on the job. Virtual meetings and activities have allowed us to continue to connect with employees and promote general health and wellness.”
