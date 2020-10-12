Another Carrollton business has announced they are closing this month, highlighting the changing landscape of the downtown area amid this year’s coronavirus pandemic.
The downtown Carrollton business scene has looked like a moving chess board since the pandemic began in April.
Restaurants such as Otter’s Chicken have closed entirely, while other businesses have relocated out of downtown, have otherwise closed only to reopen months later, or transitioned to an online marketplace.
On Saturday, Otter’s Chicken staff members announced on Facebook they have decided to close their location due to the “economic climate caused by COVID-19.”
“We appreciate everyone who has shared a meal with us, and we are so grateful for the time we were able to serve and make connections in your community,” said a Facebook post on behalf of restaurant staff. “We hope that one day we will be able to bring Otter’s Chicken back to Carrollton, and until then, please visit us at our Atlanta, Kennesaw, and Marietta locations if you are ever in the area.”
The restaurant franchise originated in Cobb County, and the Carrollton location had been open since 2018 in the Hudson Mill building, 202 Bradley St. It was not known how many employees were affected by the closure.
Other restaurant owners have either had to close their doors temporarily, reduce their hours, or scale back on staff members to keep their businesses up and running during the coronavirus pandemic.
This spring, Carrollton lost one of its two downtown vinyl album stores at 113 Bradley St. The location is now a jewelry store, McPherson and Company Premier Jewelers, which opened earlier this month.
Square Records owners Sara Anderson and Eric Shepard closed their business in March and transitioned to an online-only shop after being on Bradley Street since October 2018.
The couple reassured those who wished to continue supporting the business they could do so through the website store. The shop is still open today at www.dis cogs.com/seller/squar erecordsllc/profile and has a variety of albums for sale.
Meanwhile, another Carrollton restaurant across from the Carroll County Judicial Center disappeared temporarily after the original owners retired.
In May, the owners of the Courthouse Café on Newnan Street closed their business to retire. The popular breakfast and lunch spot closed after original owners Jackie and George Ward retired to spend time with their family.
But in August, new owners Rodney and Janet Grape, along with their son Sean Chase, reopened the restaurant. The new owners have more than 70 years of restaurant experience between them, bouncing around the country and working in the industry.
The Grapes retained much of the original staff, and anyone who wants to meet the new owners will just have to pop in, and they recently told the Times-Georgian at least one of them will always be inside.
That same month, Carrollton residents said “aloha ‘oe” to the Little Hawaiian Restaurant at 206 Rome St. The business suddenly closed that location on Aug. 17 after 17 years of business. On Sept. 1, the couple shifted their operations to Cedar Street.
Chef Tano and his wife, Cristi, opened the Little Hawaiian in downtown Carrollton in 2003, at 206 Rome St. The restaurant was known for offering customers Hawaiian Islands inspired culture and cuisine.
The Little Hawaiian has won various awards throughout its run, including Restaurant of the Year for 10 years in a row by Carrollton’s Main Street; Best Place for Seafood by Georgia Magazine; and Best Caterer and Best Seafood by the Times-Georgian’s reader’s choice.
Meanwhile, 4am Coffee Roasters brewed their last cups of coffee from their 105 N. Park Street location near the Carrollton Center for the Arts on Aug. 29, a little over three years since opening there.
Restaurant staff put the building on the market and have been working to relocate to the Maple Street Mansion, 401 Maple St., behind the South of Heaven restaurant.
