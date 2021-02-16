Villa Rica Police charged a Bremen man for allegedly attempting to enter vehicles at two motels on Valentine’s Day.
Donald Steven Lanier, 48, was arrested early Sunday; police said he will face a felony charge for criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Around 2 a.m. Sunday, an officer was called to the EconoLodge on Highway 61 regarding a suspicious man on the property, according to the VRPD incident report. The report added that the motel employee who called police said the suspicious man, later identified as Lanier, attempted to book a room around midnight. His credit card was reportedly declined and he was asked to leave.
Officers said Lanier allegedly returned an hour later, looked into customers’ vehicles and room windows and attempted to enter one of the vehicles, according to the report.
The report said after the officer interviewed the EconoLodge employee he was dispatched to the Comfort Inn and Suites down the road about a suspicious man who fit Lanier’s description. Upon the officer’s arrival, he saw Lanier walk in the opposite direction, hide between a couple of vehicles and then walk away again when the officer began to approach him, according to the report.
The report said staff from both motels stated they saw Lanier attempt to illegally enter vehicles. The report said Lanier told the officer about searching through customers’ vehicles at both locations. The officer then placed Lanier under arrest and took him to the Carroll County Jail.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Lanier remains in jail with a $5,000 bond to his name.
