Georgia voters would need to provide photo identification on two separate occasions to cast absentee ballots under a new bill introduced last month in the General Assembly.
Senate Bill 29 is sponsored by state Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, and it marks the first move by state Republicans to overhaul election laws since state Democrats flipped the U.S. Senate last month and elected the first Democratic presidential candidate in nearly 30 years.
Under the legislation, voters would need to provide a photocopy of their passport, driver’s license or other valid ID card when applying for an absentee ballot. After filling out the ballot, a second copy of one of those IDs would need to be submitted in the envelope used to mail back or drop off the ballot.
Anavitarte could not be reached for comment despite multiple attempts as of press time on Monday. As of Jan. 28, the bill had been read and referred to the Senate Ethics Committee, according to the Georgia General Assembly website.
Currently, registered voters across the Peach State only need to provide their signature on an application to request an absentee ballot. The signature is matched with the person’s voter registration file before the ballot application is accepted.
A record number of voters across Georgia used absentee ballots to vote in the Nov. 3 general election and the twin U.S. Senate runoffs on Jan. 5.
Requiring photo ID for absentee voting is a top priority for state Republicans during the 2021 legislative session. In December, the state’s GOP leadership issued a list of promises to their constituents to overhaul the election process during this session after a million Georgians voted by mail in each of the last three elections.
Absentee voting was seen as an attractive alternative to in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
These promises the GOP leaders made included requiring photo IDs, prohibiting absentee ballot drop-off boxes in future elections and eliminating no-excuse absentee voting.
While state leaders such as Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Speaker of the House David Ralston are not willing to change Georgia’s no-excuse absentee voting process, they do support changing voter ID laws to require photo identification when requesting mail-in ballots.
“I think the best step forward is for us to just look for an opportunity to create a photo ID process,” Duncan said. “I think that best fits the needs of 11 million Georgians.”
Other supporters of new voter ID laws, such as Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, say voters must provide an ID when casting their ballot at a polling place.
“If I vote absentee in person, I have to show an ID,” Dugan said. “If I register to vote online, I have to have an identification number to show who I am. I’m saying if you have to mail in to register, you ought to have some kind of ID to show who you are.”
But some do not agree with changes in the current voting system.
Aunna Davis, the executive director of the Common Cause Georgia voter advocacy group, told the newspaper on Monday that the proposed legislation would create hurdles — especially for those who are elderly or have surrendered their driver’s license. She added there are residents do not have access to the internet or a printer to get a photocopy, a number she placed at about 26 million Georgians.
The voting process already has two checks for verifying the identity of a voter, she said, including the signature check and photo ID check when casting a ballot in person.
“It’s not necessary because we’ve been doing no-excuse absentee voting since 2005,” Davis said. “But because we had certain populations voting absentee and there was a boom because of the COVID-19 pandemic, now it’s an issue. I think this will now create more barriers for access to the ballot.”
The Capitol Beat News Service provided reporting for this article.
