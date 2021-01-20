Villa Rica’s finances remain strong headed into the new year with all three of the city’s major funds showing increases, according to city officials.
At the end of November, the city had a total of $18.1 million in cash and certificates of deposit, compared to $15 million at the end of November 2019, according to a report presented to City Council on Jan. 12.
The city’s general fund stood at $7.2 million for that month, compared to $6.6 million the previous year. But more significantly, both the sanitation/solid waste fund and the water/sewer fund were solidly in the black.
This is a reversal of previous years in which both utility funds that derive from fees paid by city residents were borrowing from other city resources to make up the difference between earnings and expenses. But four years ago, the City Council began a series of rate increases that have slowly erased that debt.
According to the report presented by Chief Financial Officer Sarah Andrews, the cash for the city’s water/sewer fund increased to $3.8 million in November from $3.01 million the previous year. The net income for the department was also up, $384,361 in 2020 compared to $312,791 in November 2019.
The change was more dramatic for the sanitation/solid waste fund. In November 2019, the cash for that fund was more than $8,000 in the red; but in November the fund reported a small gain into the black: $2,786. The fund’s income also increased, outpacing its expenses. The net income in November was $21,354, compared to $19,682 during the same month in 2019.
Both the water/sewer and the sanitation funds are called “enterprise” funds. While the general fund — which pays for most city services including the police department — is largely sourced by property taxes, the two utility funds are supposed to operate like a business, generating enough revenue through fees to cover their expenses.
The fee increases were not popular among residents, but city leaders said they were necessary to offset years of losses in both funds. The city had been dipping into its other resources to make up those losses.
The problem was particularly acute in the water/sewer fund. The losses left the department with no reserves to tackle much-needed repairs and upgrades in city infrastructure. And the city was headed for an increase in paying on the bond that built its newest water treatment plant.
But, as Andrews noted during the council meeting, the series of rate increases “has allowed us to make these enterprise funds self-sustaining.”
Those fee increases are not part of this year’s city budget.
With the improved financial position of the water/sewer fund, the city has been able to meet its bond payments and to begin to tackle some longstanding issues including inadequate pipes and aging infrastructure. While the fees alone cannot pay for some of the big-ticket projects, city leaders say the positive cash flow will improve the city’s negotiating position for low-interest loans.
Other parts of Andrews’ report on Jan. 12 were equally rosy. The city continues to grow, with more money generated in November 2020 for building permits, water taps and sewer taps than in the previous November.
Sales taxes have proved resilient in the pandemic economy. Despite the slowdown in commerce and jobs lost due to efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19, the city’s share of sales taxes from both Carroll and Douglas county increased. Carroll County taxes were $150,846 this November compared to $127,977 collected in November 2019. Douglas tax collections rose to $126,916 from $113,831.
In fact, Andrews told the council members, the sales tax trend in both counties has steadily increased since October 2017, rising 48% in Carroll County and 42% in Douglas County.
The city also continues to benefit from its partial self-insurance program for city employees.
Each month, the city deposits money that would normally be sent as a premium to an outside insurance agency. The city directly pays medical claims for employees and dependents through third-party administrators and other agencies that shield the city from catastrophic medical expenses.
Since beginning the self-insurance program in 2017, the city has saved $831,985, according to the financial report.
