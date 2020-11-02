Veterans Day ceremony set for Nov. 7

Special to the Times-Georgian
The Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park Association will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony at the park on Newnan Road, Carrollton on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. with music by the Carroll County Wind Ensemble conducted by Terry Lowry. The program begins at 11 a.m. and the Veterans Memorial Park is located at 1050 Newnan Road.
Veterans Day recognizes all Veterans. Since 2014, the ceremony, in addition to recognizing all veterans, has recognized veterans of specific actions. This year, veterans of the on-going Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) will be honored.
The guest speaker is Col. Erich Bergiel USMCR, a currently serving veteran of the GWOT.
As with the 2020 Memorial Day ceremony at the park, this year’s event will be conducted with social distancing.
