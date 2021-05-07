UWG student, mother, is stronger than she appears

Juggling motherhood as a single parent and being a full-time student is extremely difficult – noted one University of West Georgia student – but not impossible.
Nadia Segars, a mother and an upcoming UWG graduate, overcame all the obstacles thrown her way. She had her son Dior while enrolled in college, and it changed her life.
“College has been very interesting,” said Segars. “It has had its highs and lows, but I've learned a lot during this time.
“I had my son Dior when I was 21, and when you're still figuring out life yourself it's a task. Having a child in college is very difficult, so I applaud all the mothers out there because I now know how tough it is."
The journey was far from easy, but it was worthwhile. After long and restless nights, Segars will be the first in her family to graduate college.
"I am a first generation grad student, so I think that is great for (my son) to see," said Segars. "Although you don't have to go to college to be successful, education is power, and that's important for him to know growing up as an African-American male."
During her sophomore year, she experienced a lot of pain that would make any individual want to give up, yet she persevered.
“My little sister passed away in October of 2018, a month or two before I found out I was pregnant,” said Segars. “A few months after that, I lost a friend that was very near and dear to me at UWG, then I had Dior.
“I ended up taking a hardship withdrawal that semester because it had been a lot happening in my life, and I needed a break. All of that happening to me kept me motivated though, because my sister was the smart one. My sister was definitely going to be successful and graduate college.”
Even though she was physically, mentally and emotionally drained, she knew she had to get the job done.
“I had to carry the torch in a way. Somebody had to do it,” said Segars. “I wanted to make all the people that I had lost, as well as gained, proud. Like 'I did it,' 'We did it!'”
Motherhood has made her more mature and has allowed her to see life through a different perspective.
“Dior is my biggest blessing,” said Segars. “He has made me grow up in areas I probably wouldn’t have, and I prioritize things differently now, so I don’t have much friends.”
After graduation, she plans to spend more time with her son before diving straight into her career.
“After graduation I definitely want to take a year off and just rest my mind,” said Segars. “Spend more time with Dior and travel — although that may not be realistic.
“I have been planning on getting my real estate license at the moment and I am seeing what I can do with that. Then I will work on becoming a paralegal.”
