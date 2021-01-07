The University of West Georgia’s College of Education (COE) was again praised for its efforts in advancing the health and wellness of UWG’s campus community and the west Georgia region at large.
Only 166 universities and colleges are honored by the American College of Sports Medicine. Of those, only 77 receive a gold level of designation. UWG has achieved both honors for the fifth consecutive year.
UWG’s Exercise Is Medicine (EIM) program helps promote physical activity as a vital sign to healthy living in addition to encouraging faculty, staff and students to work together to improve health on campus. The goal is to provide resources and knowledge needed to engage in physical activity.
“This includes proper exercise form and technique, equipment orientation, behavior change strategies, and how to pick exercises appropriate for their current fitness status,” explained Chrissy Knoll, an instructor in COE’s Department of Sport Management, Wellness and Physical Education.
The qualifications for the gold status increase every year, which can be challenging, but UWG continues to improve in order to achieve this status. UWG received this designation because the campus has created a referral system where health care providers assess student physical activity and refer students as necessary to a certified fitness professional as part of medical treatment.
“We are very proud to have received this achievement for the fifth year in a row, and it is only because of the amazing team we have here at UWG,” Knoll said.
Launched in 2014, the program was recognized for its efforts in creating a culture of wellness on campus. It was implemented by COE’s Wolf Wellness Lab.
“We hope that through this process the participants feel confident and motivated to continue activity on their own and they are able to see and feel an improvement in their overall health and wellness, both physically and mentally,” Knoll concluded.
