UWG cheerleading teams keep national title tally growing

University of West Georgia’s All-Girl and Coed Cheerleading teams added to their long streak of winning national championship trophies last weekend at the Universal Cheerleading Association Nationals in Orlando.
The Wolves rose to the top with both the All-Girl and Coed squads taking home titles at the Nationals for a combined 27th time in the past 20 years. It was the second time in the past three years that UWG returned to Carrollton with a title sweep at Disney World, where the competition is held each year.
Also, it was the eighth consecutive title for the Coed team.
"We are just so proud of these students for persevering through all the adversity they faced this year," said head coach Nicole Nichols.
UWG Coed Cheerleading has been at the pinnacle of the UCA ladder for two decades. Last week’s title marked the 17th championship for UWG since 2001. For the All-Girl squad, the win was the first national championship since 2019. The Wolves finished second in the 2020 competition.
Nichols, who assumed leadership of the program in 2011, has now led the Wolves to 13 titles at UCA Nationals.
The program has been a dynasty since 2001 when former coach Sherry Cooney took charge of what was a broken program. In 1997, the coach and two cheerleaders died of injuries sustained in a van accident as they were traveling to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for a cheerleading camp.
The Wolves’ All-Girl Team opened this year's competition with a strong performance in the semifinals. The Wolves had the highest degree of difficulty of any Division I competitor this year, receiving just a one-point deduction and entering the finals tied with Morehead State.
The squad has competed in Division I cheerleading since the 2013 UCA Nationals when the Wolves won the championship in their first year as a Division I competitor.
West Georgia has now claimed 10 championships in the All-Girl competition at UCA Nationals during the program’s history, with the first title coming in the 2004 season.
UWG’s Coed Team competed this year in the Division I UCA Nationals for the first time in the program’s history. The Wolves had a strong showing in the semifinals when they received two deductions in the semifinal round headed into the finals in second place behind Morehead State.
They rebounded nicely and ran away with the crown.
