When a student graduates from the University of West Georgia, they go steadfast into the working world equipped with the tools they need to make life-changing career moves. UWG alumni can expect boundless resources to be available to them throughout their careers.
A new resource has been added, as the university's Alumni Association has developed a new, virtual directory for alumni and supporters who own or operate businesses. The directory is designed to not only help alumni network with each other but also to aid the community in locating and supporting UWG alumni-owned and operated businesses.
“We wanted to do even more to serve our alumni,” said Lauren Ledbetter, assistant director of strategic communications in Alumni Relations. “This is a way we feel we can give back to them. The directory provides an additional form of advertising for alumni-owned and operated companies as well as a way to highlight the incredible and diverse work our graduates are doing.”
The new searchable directory will live on the UWG Alumni Association website, and alumni business owners will be able to personalize their listings in a number of ways.
“It’s going to be a living, breathing resource where business owners can go in and update their information and list their website, logo, social media handles, specials and more,” Ledbetter added.
Each month, a different alumni-owned business from the directory will be highlighted and promoted on social media by the association. The posts will include videos, photos and detailed information on the featured business.
UWG alumna Alicia Hill ‘93, owner of Alexis Wynter Dance Shoppe and Workout Anytime Fitness Clubs, said she is thrilled about the new directory and feels it’s going to be a significant resource for her – and her business.
“This business directory is going to be such a valuable tool,” she said. “I plan to use it for networking opportunities, and I hope to reconnect with old friends and roommates from the university who also own businesses.”
Allyson Bretch, interim director of alumni relations for UWG, said the addition of the directory will help to ensure alumni continue to thrive and that the Wolf Pack grows even stronger.
“The directory is just one of the many ways we can support our Pack and communities,” Bretch said. “We envision this feature being used around the globe to connect and network with alumni- and supporter-owned businesses. During these unprecedented times, support of one another is more important than ever.”
As for perks, the new business directory is just the tip of the iceberg for UWG Alumni Association members, a network of nearly 70,000 living graduates. Alumni have access to career counseling, resume and cover letter reviews, and job search assistance. Furthermore, alumni have special access to discounts on UWG apparel, car rentals, hotel reservations, continuing education courses and more. For a complete list of perks, visit alumni.westga.edu/perks.
Some businesses already appearing in the new directory include Milestone Investment Management (Michael and Andrea Stone ’78), Spa 3:16 (Allison Key ’02), Piece of Wealth Planning (Jovan Johnson ’16, ’17), Posh Pack (Anna King ’09), and Bowdon Coffee Roasters (Edward Holz ’76, ’90).
Alumni who would like to be featured in the directory should visit alumni.westga.edu/business_directory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.