As unemployment rates continued to drop last month in west Georgia, the state Department of Labor processed more jobless claims for the first time since early October.
However, these jobless claims dropped by 2% in west Georgia last month, according to the state labor department.
In Carroll County, the unemployment rate dropped 1.4 percentage points in October to 4.2% from the previous month’s 5.6%.
The rate also dropped 1.6 points that month, from 6% to 4.4% in the Three Rivers region, which includes Carroll.
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in April, the unemployment rate in the Three Rivers region was triple what the rate was in October at 13.1%. The coronavirus shutdown caused businesses to close temporarily, and workers were laid off to cut operating costs for business owners.
Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in April was 12.7% in the Atlanta area, which has 29 counties including Carroll, according to data from the state labor department. That rate plunged eight percentage points to 4.7% in October.
The labor force in Carroll increased to 54,860 workers in October compared to the 52,999 in September. In the Three Rivers region, the labor force increased in October to 249,027 residents from the 241,234 in September. This region also had 238,157 employed residents, an increase of 11,290.
The labor force includes the number of residents who are employed plus those who are unemployed and looking for work.
“In October, every region and county saw unemployment rates dramatically decrease, including some areas that dropped to pre-pandemic numbers, demonstrating how strong our economy was across the state prior to the crisis and how we are successfully recovering,” state Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said on Thursday.
The state labor department processed 29,088 initial jobless claims for the week ending Nov. 21, up 48% from the previous week. That reversed a five-week trend of improvement in new jobless claims, although the latest tally remained much lower than earlier during the pandemic.
That increase mirrored the rise in new jobless claims on the national level, where 778,000 people applied for unemployment benefits last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That is a 4% increase from a week earlier.
The labor department paid out $163 million in state and federal unemployment benefits last week, bringing the amount of benefits distributed since the pandemic began in March to more than $16 billion, according to a release.
Since mid-March, the department has processed nearly 4.1 million initial unemployment claims, more than in the last nine years combined. The food service and health care industries accounted for most of those claims in the last eight months.
“We have a significant number of jobs available on EmployGeorgia from all parts of the state for those looking for new career opportunities,” Butler said in his announcement. “Filling these jobs will be critical for continuing the growth we need to progress economically.”
EmployGeorgia is the state Department of Labor’s online job listing service. This website has 898 job listings in Carroll County and 3,299 listings in the Three Rivers region. Residents in search of a job can visit gdol.ga.gov to learn more about career opportunities.
