With four days until election day, the top Democratic challenger for Kelly Loeffler’s U.S. Senate seat rallied supporters in Carrollton on Thursday.
The Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is among the top contenders in the special election to fill one of the two seats representing Georgia in the Senate, received an enthusiastic reception when he arrived at Legends West Park in west Carrollton.
Warnock, the pastor of Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, is currently leading in the polls for the seat formerly held by Johnny Isakson, followed by Loeffler — appointed to the seat by Gov. Brian Kemp — and Republican Congressman Doug Collins.
According to the FiveThirtyEight polling aggregate website, Warnock had the support of 46% of Georgia voters, while Loeffler and Collins had 27% and 19% respectively.
Isakson’s retirement created a unique situation, in that both of Georgia’s seats in the Senate are up for grabs in the Nov. 3 general election. Sen. David Perdue, whose term expires this year, is facing Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff to keep the other Senate seat.
As he stepped down from his campaign bus upon arrival in Carrollton, Warnock received an enthusiastic welcome from a crowd of supporters.
“When you see me, like so many of you, you see an example, an iteration of the ‘American Dream’,” Warnock, who grew up in the Kayton Homes public housing in Savannah, told supporters. “America is a grand and wonderfully complex and complicated story. I am a part of that story.”
Warnock fielded questions from reporters following the rally and said he is open to exploring all options when it comes to adding more Justices to the Supreme Court after this week’s confirmation of Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
“We witnessed an exercising of raw power without principle, which has brought partisan politics to a level that makes it difficult to get much done,” he said to reporters. “It deeply concerns me.”
Closer to home, Warnock told reporters that expanding broadband access to more residents in west Georgia is a “top priority,” and he said farmers cannot work efficiently without being able to connect to the internet.
“What I am interested in is investing in America and Georgia,” he said. “We need a common-sense infrastructure program in our state that invests in roads, bridges, high-speed rail and green jobs, green energy, and green infrastructure.”
President Trump is scheduled to return to Georgia on Sunday for one last rally before Tuesday, and Warnock said this is because the state is one of several battleground states across the country.
“The fact that the president would be here on the Sunday before the election means that he thinks that he is in trouble,” he told reporters.
On healthcare, he told his supporters that leaving 500,000 individuals without Medicaid during a global pandemic because he said he thinks healthcare is a basic right.
He added he supports giving essential workers who have been on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic an “essential wage.”
He also told them he does not agree that politicians “should be so much in the pockets of big pharma” because he said one of his opponents, Collins, voted to strip senior citizens’ rights to negotiate prescription drug costs.
“I think it’s wrong for our seniors to have to choose between buying food and buying prescription drugs,” he said.
He added that his other chief opponent, Loeffler, was informed of the coronavirus pandemic before it began in March, in a briefing for senators behind closed doors.
“When you are elected a senator, or in this case, ‘selected’ a senator, you keep the seat warm for a few days just until I get there,” he told supporters. “I think it’s wrong for you to hear about a global pandemic in a private briefing that is only available for senators and to be so focused on your stock portfolio that you forget about the people you are serving.”
He said as a pastor, he has been talking about issues such as healthcare long before he decided to run for office. He added there are some lawmakers who have served in Congress while serving their pulpit.
“This is a defining moment in this country,” Warnock said to supporters. “If you think this is just an ordinary time and another election, you are not paying attention. This is the most defining election of our time. The choices that we have to make are not about Democratic or Republican, they are not about right or left, they are about right and wrong.”
