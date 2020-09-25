Tyler Paul Smith running for House District 18 for first time

After working with four state legislators during his career, the GOP candidate in the House District 18 race says he is ready to take on the role himself.
Tyler Paul Smith is a criminal defense lawyer working for the Law Office of Julie C. Moore in Bremen. He is running against Pat Rhudy for the district that includes Carroll and Haralson counties.
Incumbent House District 18 Rep. Kevin Cooke is not seeking re-election because he sought a congressional seat. However, he lost the Republican primary in June.
On Nov. 3, voters will elect a new representative in this district as well as several state and federal leaders, including the president.
“As a native of west Georgia, I believe in giving back to the community which has invested so much in me,” his website says. “I plan to work hard, earning each vote of the hardworking taxpayers of the 18th District and would be honored to serve our community in the Georgia House of Representatives. We need a strong voice to remind the folks under the Gold Dome that west Georgians play a major role in the success of our state.”
Smith grew up in Haralson County and graduated from Bremen High School in 2009. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from The Citadel, a military college in South Carolina.
After college, he received a Juris Doctorate from the John Marshall Law School in Atlanta. He has served as a legislative aide to several state representatives from across Georgia, including Cooke.
During this time, he was provided policy insight and advice on various legislative changes during three sessions of the General Assembly. He said this inspired him to run for office for the first time.
He helps run his family’s farm as a fifth-generation farmer while working as an attorney and has had family roots in Carroll County for almost 200 years.
The COVID-19 pandemic has left ill effects on small businesses, and Smith said he would like to eliminate the state income tax so that more money could be placed in the pockets of the taxpayers. He said this plan would allow consumers to purchase more from these small businesses.
Due to the pandemic, he said farmers have also been suffering, and he said he has heard about a shortage of meat cutters in grocery stores such as Piggly Wiggly, which has locations in Tallapoosa and Bowdon. These jobs, as well as manufacturing, are two of his most desired for the west Georgia region.
“For our business community to grow, we need to create a better growth environment with improved infrastructure,” he said. “The government cannot create jobs. A conservative government fosters an environment where jobs can be created.”
Rural hospitals are also either being shut down or need medical supplies, he said, and he would like to create a tax-free donation program to give healthcare providers the tools they need to continue treating patients.
On racial hate, he said during a July 21 candidates forum hosted by the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce this is taught from a young age and that these discussions should be held at home.
He said he stands by that statement and added that, while he does not know if lawmakers can “legislate morality,” but he would advocate for it in the legislature.
“I would be up for dealing with some of these issues,” he said. “We have to have some hard discussions, and there could be some unintended consequences. I have some concerns about hate crime legislation going down the road and how it could be used against Christians.”
